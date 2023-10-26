28 October rally: AL men mark territory with road marches starting today 

Politics

TBS Report
26 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 06:24 pm

Related News

28 October rally: AL men mark territory with road marches starting today 

TBS Report
26 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 06:24 pm
The Awami League’s North and South units, along with allied organisations, have started marching in every ward of the city around 3:00pm on 26 October. Photo: Collected
The Awami League’s North and South units, along with allied organisations, have started marching in every ward of the city around 3:00pm on 26 October. Photo: Collected

In a bid to mark its territory ahead of the 28 October rally, the ruling party men have started holding programmes from today.

The Awami League's (AL) North and South units, along with allied organisations, have started marching in every ward of the city around 3:00pm this afternoon

"We have taken our position on the field. In no way would we allow evil forces like BNP-Jamaat to occupy the streets," AL North General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi told The Business Standard.

"The BNP, Jamaat plan to occupy roads through sabotage and arson in the capital on 28 October. Therefore, as per the party's instructions, our men have taken a caution from today. We have made all kinds of preparations to prevent the BNP-Jamaat's anarchy."

A procession led by Md Samchul Huda, councillor of ward 7 of Dhaka South City Corporation, after circumambulating Manik Nagar area, took position in front of the Awami League headquarters in Bangabandhu Avenue. 

"The BNP-Jamaat men will try to sabotage today. They would engage in misdeeds in any way to bring down the government. We have taken a position to resist that sabotage."

Leaders and activists of the ruling party have taken positions across various areas of the capital, including Motijheel and the National Press Club area.

 

Top News

Awami League / march / Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

2h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

6h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

11h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy