28 October rally: AL men mark territory with road marches starting today 

The Awami League’s North and South units, along with allied organisations, have started marching in every ward of the city around 3:00pm on 26 October. Photo: Collected

In a bid to mark its territory ahead of the 28 October rally, the ruling party men have started holding programmes from today.

The Awami League's (AL) North and South units, along with allied organisations, have started marching in every ward of the city around 3:00pm this afternoon

"We have taken our position on the field. In no way would we allow evil forces like BNP-Jamaat to occupy the streets," AL North General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi told The Business Standard.

"The BNP, Jamaat plan to occupy roads through sabotage and arson in the capital on 28 October. Therefore, as per the party's instructions, our men have taken a caution from today. We have made all kinds of preparations to prevent the BNP-Jamaat's anarchy."

A procession led by Md Samchul Huda, councillor of ward 7 of Dhaka South City Corporation, after circumambulating Manik Nagar area, took position in front of the Awami League headquarters in Bangabandhu Avenue.

"The BNP-Jamaat men will try to sabotage today. They would engage in misdeeds in any way to bring down the government. We have taken a position to resist that sabotage."

Leaders and activists of the ruling party have taken positions across various areas of the capital, including Motijheel and the National Press Club area.