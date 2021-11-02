Lilly withdraws from EU rolling review of Covid-19 antibodies

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
02 November, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 08:26 pm

An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
The European Union's drug regulator said on Tuesday it had ended the rolling review of Covid-19 antibody-based treatments developed by Elli Lilly after the US-based drugmaker withdrew from the process.

Lilly's letter to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), dated Oct. 29, said that "at this point Lilly is not in a position to generate the additional data required by the CHMP (EMA's human medicines committee) to progress to a formal marketing authorisation application." 

