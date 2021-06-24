Indonesia jails cleric for four years over spread of false Covid-19 information

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
24 June, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 03:15 pm

Related News

Indonesia jails cleric for four years over spread of false Covid-19 information

Prosecutors had called for a six-year sentence in the latest case after Rizieq was charged over the video, posted on the YouTube channel of the hospital where he was being treated for the coronavirus

Reuters
24 June, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 03:15 pm
A demonstrator holds a picture of Rizieq Shihab, an Indonesian Islamic cleric who is sentenced for breaching coronavirus disease (COVID-19) curbs after his return last year from self-imposed exile, during a protest supporting him, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A demonstrator holds a picture of Rizieq Shihab, an Indonesian Islamic cleric who is sentenced for breaching coronavirus disease (COVID-19) curbs after his return last year from self-imposed exile, during a protest supporting him, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

An Indonesian court jailed hardline Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab on Thursday for four years for spreading false information in a video saying he was healthy despite having tested positive for Covid-19.

The verdict comes after an eight-month jail term handed last month to Rizieq, the spiritual leader of the outlawed Islamic Defender's Front (FPI), for breaching coronavirus curbs over several mass events, including his daughter's wedding, which was attended by thousands. 

Prosecutors had called for a six-year sentence in the latest case after Rizieq was charged over the video, posted on the YouTube channel of the hospital where he was being treated for the coronavirus.

In a streamed broadcast, Judge Khadwanto said Rizieq was guilty of "announcing false information and purposefully causing confusion for the public."

Indonesia passed the 2 million mark in coronavirus cases on Monday, as authorities announced a tightening of restrictions to contain the spread in the world's fourth most populous country. Deaths from Covid-19 now total 55,594.

Hundreds of Rizieq's supporters had gathered outside the East Jakarta court amid heavy guard by police and video footage showed some scuffles.

Shortly after being sentenced, Rizieq told the court he rejected its ruling and would contest it.

Rizieq's supporters and legal team have said the cases are politically motivated efforts to silence the cleric, who has a large and vocal following in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.

He returned last year from self-imposed exile in Saudi Arabia, where he had fled while facing charges of pornography and insulting the state ideology, both later dropped.

The FPI had become politically influential in recent years, and was among several Islamic groups that staged rallies in 2016 to bring down Jakarta's then governor, a Christian, on charges of blasphemy.

The mass protests stirred deep anxiety within the government of President Joko Widodo about a perceived Islamist threat.

Top News / World+Biz

COVID-19 misinformation / Indonesia / Jailed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

6m | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 