Indonesia expands nationwide Covid-19 curbs

Coronavirus chronicle

BSS/AFP
07 July, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 02:19 pm

Indonesia expands nationwide Covid-19 curbs

BSS/AFP
07 July, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 02:19 pm
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

Indonesia expanded nationwide coronavirus curbs Wednesday to battle its deadliest Covid-19 wave yet, as the death toll rocketed with the government warning that the worst may be yet to come.

The new restrictions would apply to dozens of cities and extend from Sumatra island in the west to easternmost Papua as the highly infectious Delta variant rips across the Southeast Asian archipelago after battering densely populated Java.

"Cases are also rising in other regions and we need to pay attention to the availability of hospitals" there, said senior minister Airlangga Hartarto, adding: "the government has decided to extend the restrictions" until July 20.

Indonesia / restrictions / Covid -19

