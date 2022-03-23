India to end all Covid restrictions except face mask rule from 31 March

Coronavirus chronicle

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 06:19 pm

Related News

India to end all Covid restrictions except face mask rule from 31 March

The home ministry has decided to end its all Covid -19 containment measures from 31 March, two years after their implementation following the outbreak of the pandemic

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 06:19 pm
A woman and her son walk past a graffiti on a street, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A woman and her son walk past a graffiti on a street, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters

As the Covid-19 cases continue to decline in India, the ministry of home affairs has decided to end all the Covid-19 restrictions from 31 March. The ministry will be ending the two-year-long restrictions put during the outbreak of the pandemic. However, wearing of face mask and maintaining social distancing norms will continue as earlier.

The Central government had on 24 March, 2020 issued for the first time orders and guidelines under the Disaster Management Act, (DM Act) 2005 for the containment of Covid-19 in the country and these have been modified on various occasions, reports Business Standard.

Ajay Bhalla, current home secretary of India, said in the notification, "After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, National Disaster Management Authority has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for Covid containment measures."

"Over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment, vaccination, hospital infrastructure." He said.

Also, the general public now has much higher level of awareness on the Covid-appropriate behavior, he said.

The states and Union Territories have also developed their own capacities and systems and implemented their detailed specific plans for managing the pandemic, he said, adding over the last seven weeks or so there has been a steep decline in the number of cases.

The total caseload in the country stands at 23,913 only (on 22 March) and the daily positivity rate has declined to 0.28 per cent, he said.

It is also worth mentioning that with the combined efforts, a total of 181.56 crore vaccine doses have been administered, he said.

"After taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation and preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, National Disaster Management Authority has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the DM Act for Covid containment measures," the communication said.

Accordingly, Bhalla said, after the expiry of the existing order on March 31, no further order will be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisories on Covid containment measures, including on the use of face mask and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic, he said.

The Home Secretary, however, said that in view of the nature of the disease, people still need to remain watchful of the situation.

He said whenever any surge in the number of cases is observed, states and UTs may consider taking prompt and proactive action at local level, as advised by the Ministry of Health from time to time.

"I would, therefore, advise all the States and UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for Covid containment measures," Bhalla said.
The states and UTs may continue to follow the Standard Operating Measures and advisories that have been or are being issued by the Ministry of Health from time to time for containment measures, vaccination and other related aspects, he said.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

India / India Covid / India Covid restriction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

7h | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

8h | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers’ festival held in Gazipur

Farmers’ festival held in Gazipur

1h | Videos
A sophisticated version of Salman Khan’s ‘Khamoshi’

A sophisticated version of Salman Khan’s ‘Khamoshi’

1h | Videos
'The witcher' game's new edition under development

'The witcher' game's new edition under development

1h | Videos
Modern Stationary is in full swing since 1963

Modern Stationary is in full swing since 1963

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions