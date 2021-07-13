EU reviews J&J Covid-19 shot for rare nerve disorder after US warning

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
13 July, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 05:51 pm

Related News

EU reviews J&J Covid-19 shot for rare nerve disorder after US warning

The EMA scrutiny comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday added a warning for GBS to the fact sheet for J&J's shot, and after the EMA four days ago included a warning for AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot for people to be on alert for potential side effects

Reuters
13 July, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 05:51 pm
The headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is seen in London, Britain, 25 April, 2017/ Reuters
The headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is seen in London, Britain, 25 April, 2017/ Reuters

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday it was analysing data on rare cases of a nerve disorder reported among recipients of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, after the United States added a warning label to the shot.

The "EMA's safety committee (PRAC) is analysing data provided by (J&J) ... on cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) reported following vaccination," the European medicines regulator said in a statement to Reuters. "PRAC has requested (Johnson & Johnson) to provide further detailed data."

The EMA scrutiny comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday added a warning for GBS to the fact sheet for J&J's shot, and after the EMA four days ago included a warning for AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot for people to be on alert for potential side effects.

Around 12.8 million people have received J&J's one-dose vaccine in the United States, while J&J has distributed 18.6 million doses to European Union countries, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

In its decision to add a warning label, the FDA said 100 preliminary reports of GBS included 95 serious cases that required hospitalization and one reported death.

The EMA said its review was part of regular summary safety reports for J&J's shot, and didn't give any details about potential GBS cases in Europe.

Britain's MHRA drug regulator said separately on Tuesday it was also reviewing cases of GBS in vaccinated people, but said that so far, "our review has not established that these vaccines increase the risk of GBS". AstraZeneca's vaccine is widely used in Britain, though J&J's shot has yet to be deployed there.

GBS is a rare neurological condition in which the body's immune system attacks nerve fibres' protective coating. Most cases follow a bacterial or viral infection. Most people fully recover from GBS.

AstraZeneca's and J&J's shots, which rely on a viral vector to deliver genetic information to kick off the body's immune response to Covid-19, already include warnings about very rare, but potentially deadly, blood clotting.

EMA / Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine / US FDA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

1h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

21h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder