Acme's muscle relaxant tablet 'Chlorzoxazone 500' gets US FDA approval

Stocks

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 10:52 pm

Related News

Acme's muscle relaxant tablet 'Chlorzoxazone 500' gets US FDA approval

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 10:52 pm
Acme&#039;s muscle relaxant tablet &#039;Chlorzoxazone 500&#039; gets US FDA approval

The Acme Laboratories Limited has got US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approval for its centrally acting muscle relaxant tablet "Chlorzoxazone 500 mg", according to a regulatory disclosure by the company.

The company last week informed its shareholders that the tablet manufactured in its Solid Dosage Unit two was submitted to the US FDA and it obtained the prestigious accreditation from the world's most stringent drug authority.

The approval would enable the company to export the said product to the US market.

Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, Acme Laboratories has had an earnings per share of Tk7.98, up from Tk7.55 during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

At the end of March, net asset value per share of the company stood at Tk107.48.

The announcement of US FDA approval for its first drug, however, did not help the Acme shares take off from the floor price on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Acme shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece were stuck at Tk85 for more than four months.

Based on the latest quarterly earnings the price to earnings ratio of Acme shares stood at 7.99 on Thursday, which was the lowest among all the pharmaceutical stocks.

Acme shareholders got Tk3 in cash dividends against each share for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Top News

ACME Laboratories Ltd / US FDA / US FDA Approval

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

13h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

3h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

5h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

7h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

11h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work