Daily Covid cases in Saudi Arabia above 1,000, continue to climb in UAE

Coronavirus chronicle

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 05:42 pm

Saudi nationals scan their documents at a digital-Immigration gate at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lifted the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021.
Saudi nationals scan their documents at a digital-Immigration gate at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lifted the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021.

Daily coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have climbed above 1,000 for the first time since August, while daily infections in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) haven crossed the 2,500-level.

Authorities in the two Gulf Arab states did not break down the cases by Covid-19 variant. Both countries confirmed their first known case of the Omicron variant in early December.

Saudi Arabia, the largest Gulf state with a population of around 30 million, on Sunday registered 1,024 new coronavirus infections and one death. Daily cases had fallen below 100 in September.

Neighbouring UAE, a tourism and commercial hub now marking its peak tourism season and hosting a world fair, announced 2,600 new coronavirus cases and three deaths.

Daily infections in the UAE rose above 2,000 on  29 December, after having fallen below 100 in October. 

The UAE said on Saturday it would ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from Jan. 10 and that fully vaccinated citizens would also require a booster shot to be eligible to travel. 

The latest daily Covid figures are still below a peak of nearly 4,000 hit in the UAE last January when visitors flocked to the country, and a record of over 4,700 in Saudi Arabia in June 2020, according to Reuters data.



