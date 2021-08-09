Daily Covid-19 deaths rise to 245 in 24hrs

As the nationwide strict lockdown is set to end on 11 August, the single day death toll of Covid-19 keeps rising in the country with 245 more people dying in 24 hours until Monday 8am.

This is for the sixteenth day in a row that the country reported over 200 deaths in a single day.

With the delta-induced death surge, the fatality rate stands at 1.68% in the country, according to the health directorate.

The number of daily infections also grew up during this period reporting 11,463 new cases, up from 10,299 in the previous day.

However, the week-long declining trend in positivity rate was maintained again as a 24.28% infection rate was confirmed after testing 47,207 samples in 707 labs across the country.

As of Monday, 22,897 people died of the virus in the county and 13,65,158 have been infected with the viral disease.

Meanwhile, the daily deaths among women rose to 117 against a male death toll of 128.

Of the deceased, Dhaka division had the highest 83 deaths followed by the second highest of 71 casualties in the division. Besides, 25 people died in Khulan, 19 in Rangpur, 18 in Sylhet, 13 in Mymensingh, 10 in Rajshahi, and six died in Barishal division.

Also, 14,412 Covid patients came round from the viral disease, which took the recovery rate at 89.36%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.