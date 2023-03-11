Covid test requirement lifted for travelers from China to US

Coronavirus chronicle

AP/UNB
11 March, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 12:00 pm

Related News

Covid test requirement lifted for travelers from China to US

AP/UNB
11 March, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 12:00 pm
People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak are seen at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, China July 23, 2020. Photo:Reuters
People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak are seen at Beijing Daxing International Airport in Beijing, China July 23, 2020. Photo:Reuters

 A requirement that travelers to the US from China present a negative Covid-19 test before boarding their flights expired Friday after more than two months as cases in China have fallen.

The restrictions were put in place 28 Dec and took effect 5 Jan amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions and as US health officials expressed concerns that their Chinese counterparts were not being truthful to the world about the true number of infections and deaths. The requirement from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expired for flights leaving after 3 pm Eastern time Friday.

When the restriction was imposed, US officials also said it was necessary to protect US citizens and communities because there was a lack of transparency from the Chinese government about the size of the surge or the variants that were circulating within China.

The rules imposed in January require travelers to the US from China, Hong Kong and Macau to take a Covid-19 test no more than two days before travel and provide a negative test before boarding their flight. The testing applies to anyone 2 years and older, including US citizens.

China saw infections and deaths surge after it eased back from its "zero Covid" strategy in early December after rare public protests against a policy that confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign.

But as China eased its strict rules, infections and deaths surged, and parts of the country for weeks saw their hospitals overwhelmed by infected patients looking for help. Still, the Chinese government has been slow to release data on the number of deaths and infections.

The US decision to lift restrictions comes at a moment when US-China relations are strained. Biden ordered a Chinese spy balloon shot down last month after it traversed the continental United States. The Biden administration has also publicized US intelligence findings that raise concern Beijing is weighing providing Russia weaponry for its ongoing war on Ukraine.

World+Biz / China / USA

china / US / COVID-19 / Travel Restriction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

9m | Food
Small yet profoundly flavoursome items make dining at a Michelin Star restaurant memorable. Photo: Courtesy

A fine dining noob's guide to a Michelin Star meal

24m | Food
Photo: TBS

Spotify revamps its app with TikTok-style features

2h | Tech
Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

3h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

3h | TBS Markets
Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

16h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

17h | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway