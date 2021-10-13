Trial for school children vaccination to begin in Manikganj Thursday

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
13 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 06:33 pm

Primarily, students of two government educational institutes will be receiving Pfizer-Biontech vaccine

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
One hundred school students will receive Covid-19 vaccines in Manikganj on Thursday as a part of government's plan to inoculate 12-17 year olds, said ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The trial vaccination will be held at Manikganj Colonel Maleque Medical College Hospital before mass inoculation of school students, the DGHS chief said in an online briefing. 

"We run a test before giving any vaccine (in mass-scale) then start the final run by observing the results. This time we have chosen Manikganj," he added. 

Primarily, students of two government educational institutes will be receiving Pfizer-Biontech vaccine. 

"We will observe the vaccine recipients for next 10-14 days to identify any side effects. Later the vaccination campaign (for students) will begin at a larger scale in Dhaka," Khurshid Alam added. 

According to the DGHS, the Pfizer vaccine will be provided in 19 districts where vaccines were sent on Monday. Health workers concerned have already been trained.

Initially, the districts where Pfizer will be provided are Barishal, Bhola, Jhalakathi, Chattogram, Chandpur, Cumilla, Lakshmipur, Noakhali, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Tangail, Jessore, Satkhira, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Sunamganj, Sylhet and Habiganj.

Of these, vaccines will be given at four centres in Chattogram, two in Chandpur, two in Noakhali, three in Narsingdi, two in Mymensingh and eight in Rajshahi.

Apart from these, there will be eight centres in Dhaka North and Dhaka South.

Twenty-six more districts, including Manikganj, Gopalganj, Narayanganj, will be brought under vaccination in the future.

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Gavi, a public-private global health partnership, have nodded their consent to the initiative.

At present, the government has 60 lakh Pfizer doses in stock, all of which will be used to fully inoculate 30 lakh students, according to the minister.

