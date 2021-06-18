Sinopharm vaccination set to start in Bangladesh from Saturday

Bangladesh is going to start administering Sinopharm vaccine doses from Saturday (June 19).

Those who have already been registered will be inoculated for now, with the Sinopharm doses gifted by China.

The vaccine will be given at all government medical college hospitals, government general hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and 250-bed hospitals in the country.

The information was revealed in a letter signed by Dr Mohammad Shamsul Haque, line director and member secretary of the health department, Covid Vaccine Management Committee, on Thursday.

People who have already registered at Covid Vaccination Center but have not yet received the vaccine and government health workers and members of the police who have not been vaccinated before will get the vaccine.

Expatriate Bangladeshi resident workers, students in government-private medical and dental colleges, government nursing and midwifery government mats and assistant IST students will get priority in this vaccine.

Students of residential halls of government universities will also get the vaccine.

BIDA and Officers-employees involved in other national developmental government project activities, Dhaka North and South City Corporation area cleaners, ward municipality workers engaged in cremation of Covid patients across the country and Chinese nationals living in Bangladesh will also get the vaccine this time.

There will be one vaccination center in each district, excluding Dhaka district and two booths in each center.

Each of the four medical college hospitals in Dhaka district will have one vaccination center and two booths in each center.

The vaccination center will remain open daily from 8 am to 3 pm except on Friday and public holidays.

Booths need to be introduced based on the number of vaccine recipients.

The vaccine should not be given to people under 18 years old, pregnant or lactating mothers, people who have a fever or illness during vaccination, and severe side effects after the first dose.

Patients with uncontrolled long-term illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke or shortness of breath, kidney disease, and people on dialysis, cancer patients and people with low immunity should be vaccinated according to the doctor's advice, the letter said.