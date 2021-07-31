Second dose of AstraZeneca shots may start tomorrow: Health Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the inoculation of the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine may resume on Sunday.

Those who could not receive the second shot after getting the first jab in the face of a supply shortage will be jabbed now, reports Somoi TV.

The development came as Bangladesh recently received 10 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan under the COVAX facility.

Bangladesh started its vaccination drive with AstraZeneca doses on 7 February. Many of the recipients were left stranded as India stopped exporting vaccines as the Covid situation deteriorated there.

Bangladesh and Sirum Institute of India signed an agreement to supply three crore AstraZeneca doses in Bangladesh in phases. However, it suspended the shipment after providing 70 lakh doses.