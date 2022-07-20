Over 58 lakh people inoculated in special vaccination drive

More than 58 lakh people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 during Tuesday's nationwide special vaccination drive.

Of them, over 56.27 lakh people received booster doses and 2.24 lakh got the second doses.

However, the special drive to inoculate 75 lakh people with the second and booster doses witnessed a low turnout.

The day-long campaign might be extended for centres that failed to reach targets on Tuesday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the DGHS Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee, on Tuesday evening told The Business Standard the centres that would miss the targets might extend the inoculation campaign on their own.

Around 12.95 crore people have been inoculated with the first dose till Tuesday while some 12.10 crore received the second shot.

According to the health directorate, 3.61 crore people received the booster dose till 19 July.

On Wednesday, some people received vaccines at the centres that failed to reach targets during the special drive.

Around 33,246 vaccination workers and 49,869 volunteers have been assigned in some 16,181 vaccination booths to facilitate the nationwide campaign, according to the official data.

Earlier in June, there was a week-long booster dose vaccination campaign.