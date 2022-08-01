2nd dose of oral cholera vaccination begins 3 August 

The second dose of oral cholera vaccination campaign will begin from 3 August in five diarrhoea-prone areas of Dhaka city.

The vaccination campaign will continue till 10 August.

A total of 2.36 million residents of Jatrabari, Dakshin Khan, Sabujbagh, Mohammadpur and Mirpur of Dhaka city who received the first dose of oral cholera vaccines will be given the second dose during the drive.

Those who received the first-dose between 26 June and 2 July can receive the second dose by presenting their vaccine card at their respective vaccine centres.

"We have received an overwhelming response from the residents of five areas of Dhaka and have been able to vaccinate a record number of residents in a very short time. We hope that those who have received the first dose of cholera vaccine must protect themselves against the disease by receiving the second dose as well," said Professor Dr Mohammad Nazmul Islam, director of Disease Control and Line Director Disease Control Programme of DGHS.

Dr Firdausi Qadri, senior scientist and acting senior director of infectious diseases division at icddr,b said, "I urge everyone to get vaccinated with the oral cholera vaccine, and maintain disease preventive measures such as the use of safe water, safe sanitation and personal hygiene, to be protected from many infectious diseases including diarrhoea."

The vaccination drive is being implemented through 700 vaccination centres in five areas of the capital.