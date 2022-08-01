2nd dose of oral cholera vaccination begins 3 August 

Health

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 03:59 pm

Related News

2nd dose of oral cholera vaccination begins 3 August 

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 03:59 pm
2nd dose of oral cholera vaccination begins 3 August 

The second dose of oral cholera vaccination campaign will begin from 3 August in five diarrhoea-prone areas of Dhaka city. 

The vaccination campaign will continue till 10 August.

A total of 2.36 million residents of Jatrabari, Dakshin Khan, Sabujbagh, Mohammadpur and Mirpur of Dhaka city who received the first dose of oral cholera vaccines will be given the second dose during the drive. 

Those who received the first-dose between 26 June and 2 July can receive the second dose by presenting their vaccine card at their respective vaccine centres.      

"We have received an overwhelming response from the residents of five areas of Dhaka and have been able to vaccinate a record number of residents in a very short time. We hope that those who have received the first dose of cholera vaccine must protect themselves against the disease by receiving the second dose as well," said Professor Dr Mohammad Nazmul Islam, director of Disease Control and Line Director Disease Control Programme of DGHS.

Dr Firdausi Qadri, senior scientist and acting senior director of infectious diseases division at icddr,b said, "I urge everyone to get vaccinated with the oral cholera vaccine, and maintain disease preventive measures such as the use of safe water, safe sanitation and personal hygiene, to be protected from many infectious diseases including diarrhoea."

The vaccination drive is being implemented through 700 vaccination centres in five areas of the capital. 

Top News

cholera / vaccination campaign

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Currently, Dr Ferdous Ara Chowdhury has almost 2,000 plants of fruits, flowers and vegetables spread out on her rooftop in Dhanmondi. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Short of funds, a promising rooftop farming training program wilts

6h | Panorama
Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

Pottery Booth: Bringing soul into artistic pottery

6h | Brands
Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

Nothing Phone (1): Beauty in chaos from the most hyped tech company of the decade

7h | Brands
Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

Single digit interest rates were supposed to increase investment. Did they really?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

Shoppers feel the heat of price hike

22m | Videos
How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

How widespread is the economic crisis in South Asia?

2h | Videos
Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

Desert Rose plant costs around Tk1 lakh

8h | Videos
The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

The only dance department of a public university is in Dhaka

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT