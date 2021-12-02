No boarding pass for those returning from Africa: FM

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 08:57 pm

Picture: TBS
Passengers returning from Africa will not be issued boarding passes, Foreign Minister Dr AK Momen has said.

The foreign minister made the remarks on Thursday (2 December) while responding to questions on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 during his short visit to Sylhet.  

"Our planes do not go to Africa. However, if passengers come from Africa through foreign airlines, they will not be given boarding passes. If a boarding pass has to be issued, it will be issued only after ensuring that the passengers are fully vaccinated and have Covid negative certificate. Even then they will have to undergo 14-day institutionalised quarantine after arriving," Dr Momen said.

Foreign missions have been told to discourage passengers from countries neighboring Africa from traveling, Dr Momen said. 

In response to another question, Dr Momen said it was not yet certain that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would join India's Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. He said that the Indian foreign secretary would come to Bangladesh on 10 December. A decision on the matter would be taken after that.

 Dr Momen arrived at Osmani International Airport by air for a short visit on Thursday noon. In the afternoon, he attended the inauguration programme of "Orphan Village" as the chief guest at the initiative of the Cap Foundation.

Apart from the foreign minister, Sylhet City Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury, Awami League Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, CAP Foundation CEO Md Abdul Noor, Chairman of Channel S Ahmedus Samad Chowdhury were present at the event. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Omicron Covid variant / Africa

