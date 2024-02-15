African countries praise PM Hasina for Bangladesh IMO scholarships

Bangladesh

UNB
15 February, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 05:58 pm

Related News

African countries praise PM Hasina for Bangladesh IMO scholarships

UNB
15 February, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 05:58 pm
Bangladesh High Commission London hosted a reception in honour of African members of the IMO on Thursday (15 February). Photo: UNB
Bangladesh High Commission London hosted a reception in honour of African members of the IMO on Thursday (15 February). Photo: UNB

Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Permanent Representatives of more than 40 African countries, members of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for offering 10 marine cadetship scholarships from Bangladesh for African LDCs and SIDS at the IMO. 

At a reception hosted by Bangladesh High Commission London in honour of African members of the IMO who supported Bangladesh's candidature to the IMO in council Category C elections last December, Ambassador of Guinea on behalf of African Union and Ambassador of Nigeria on behalf of IMO African group at the IMO thanked Bangladesh government for announcing 10 scholarships for African groups and SIDS in Bangladesh marine academies, said the Bangladesh High Commission, London on Thursday.

They said Bangladesh's election to the IMO council is a well-deserved honour and Africa wants to foster a stronger partnership to promote mutual collaboration and understating at the IMO in addressing climate change.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They also want GHG reduction from shipping sector enhancing safety and security from maritime cooperation, promoting digitalisation and advanced technologies and welfare and working conditions of seafarers.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh and PR to the IMO Saida Muna Tasneem said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the past decade and half has completely transformed Bangladesh's maritime landscape with building country's first Deep Sea Port in Matarbari, the first Bay Terminal in Chattogram, the first LNG FSRU in Moheshkhali, the first Single buoy mooring in Kutubdia, the first Maritime University, the Pyra Specialized port and the Delta Plan 2100 -all part of her 'Smart Bangladesh' Vision.

The latest initiative to ratify the Hong Kong convention in 2023 was a historic decision advancing health and safety conditions in Bangladesh 's ship recycling industry, she said.

The High Commissioner further said Bangladesh will work hand to hand with vast members of the African group and challenges faced by LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS countries of the Africa to promote shared interest of more recruitment at the IMO technical cooperation.

Aly Diallo, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea, Dr Cyprian, acting High Commissioner of Nigeria, Dorota Lost-Sieminska, Director of Legal Affairs and External Relations Division, Jose Matheickal, director, Technical, Cooperation and Implementation Division spoke at the event.

Ambassadors, PRs and APRs of more than 40 African countries attended the event.

Top News

IMO / Africa / PM Hasina / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

11h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

10h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

29m | Videos
Lover got bail by marrying in court

Lover got bail by marrying in court

1h | Videos
Nabi replaces Shakib as No.1 ODI allrounder

Nabi replaces Shakib as No.1 ODI allrounder

2h | Videos
Union Capital might merge with Prime Bank

Union Capital might merge with Prime Bank

3h | Videos