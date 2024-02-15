African countries praise PM Hasina for Bangladesh IMO scholarships

Bangladesh High Commission London hosted a reception in honour of African members of the IMO on Thursday (15 February). Photo: UNB

Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Permanent Representatives of more than 40 African countries, members of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for offering 10 marine cadetship scholarships from Bangladesh for African LDCs and SIDS at the IMO.

At a reception hosted by Bangladesh High Commission London in honour of African members of the IMO who supported Bangladesh's candidature to the IMO in council Category C elections last December, Ambassador of Guinea on behalf of African Union and Ambassador of Nigeria on behalf of IMO African group at the IMO thanked Bangladesh government for announcing 10 scholarships for African groups and SIDS in Bangladesh marine academies, said the Bangladesh High Commission, London on Thursday.

They said Bangladesh's election to the IMO council is a well-deserved honour and Africa wants to foster a stronger partnership to promote mutual collaboration and understating at the IMO in addressing climate change.

They also want GHG reduction from shipping sector enhancing safety and security from maritime cooperation, promoting digitalisation and advanced technologies and welfare and working conditions of seafarers.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh and PR to the IMO Saida Muna Tasneem said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the past decade and half has completely transformed Bangladesh's maritime landscape with building country's first Deep Sea Port in Matarbari, the first Bay Terminal in Chattogram, the first LNG FSRU in Moheshkhali, the first Single buoy mooring in Kutubdia, the first Maritime University, the Pyra Specialized port and the Delta Plan 2100 -all part of her 'Smart Bangladesh' Vision.

The latest initiative to ratify the Hong Kong convention in 2023 was a historic decision advancing health and safety conditions in Bangladesh 's ship recycling industry, she said.

The High Commissioner further said Bangladesh will work hand to hand with vast members of the African group and challenges faced by LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS countries of the Africa to promote shared interest of more recruitment at the IMO technical cooperation.

Aly Diallo, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea, Dr Cyprian, acting High Commissioner of Nigeria, Dorota Lost-Sieminska, Director of Legal Affairs and External Relations Division, Jose Matheickal, director, Technical, Cooperation and Implementation Division spoke at the event.

Ambassadors, PRs and APRs of more than 40 African countries attended the event.