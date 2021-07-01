25 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine to arrive here by Saturday

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said that a total of 25 lakh doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine will reach Bangladesh by Saturday.

About 12 lakh doses Covid-19 vaccines will reach as the first consignment on Friday 11:20pm at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said the minister.

The consignment of 13 lakh doses vaccine will reach on Saturday morning, he said on Thursday morning.

The health minister will receive vaccines at the airport.

