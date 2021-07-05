Moderna vaccine for city corporation areas, Sinopharm at upazila level

The shots of Moderna vaccines will be administered in city corporation areas while Sinopharm doses will be given at upazila level across the country, said Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora.

"Moderna jabs will be administered in divisional cities, not in towns. However, the date from when the inoculation of the Moderna vaccine will be started is yet to be decided," the additional director general (Planning and Development) of DGHS told The Business Standard.



Anyone who registered in the centres located in divisional cities will be able to take the vaccine, she added.

Earlier on the day, Director General of DGHS Khurshid Alam said farmers and workers were also being included in the registration for vaccination to fight against the dreaded virus.

In addition, the list of 1.45 lakh students of public universities provided by the University Grant Commission (UGC) has been sent to the Information and Communication Technology Department.

In this regard, a letter will be sent to the department today, he added.

With 94.1% efficacy, Moderna vaccines are needed to be stored at a temperature of -20 degrees celsius. However, it can be preserved at 2-8 degrees celsius for up to a month.

Earlier on Friday and Saturday, Bangladesh received 12 lakh doses of Moderna vaccine under the Covax facility and another 12 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine.

The government is supposed to receive a total of 45 lakh doses of Moderna and Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines by this week, according to Health Minister Zahid Maleque.