Lockdown restrictions at a glance
The government today announced a set of restrictions to be imposed during the nationwide one-week strict lockdown from 1-7 July.
The Cabinet Division has issued a gazette notification on Wednesday imposing certain rules and regulations.
- All government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will be closed;
- Road, rail and waterways public transport (including domestic aircraft) and all types of motorised vehicles will be closed;
- All shops including shopping malls / markets will be closed;
- All tourist centres, resorts, community centres and recreation centres will be closed;
- All public gatherings such as social (wedding ceremonies, birthdays, picnics, parties, etc), political and religious ceremonies will be closed;
- The Supreme Court of Bangladesh will issue necessary directions to the courts;
- The Bangladesh Bank will issue necessary instructions to ensure banking services;
- Law enforcement and other emergency services such as agricultural elements (fertilizer, seeds, pesticides, equipment etc), crops and transportation, relief distribution, health services, covid-19 vaccination, electricity, water, gas/petroleum, fire service, telephone and internet (government- private), media (print and electronic media), private security systems, post, bank, pharmacy and pharmaceuticals and other emergency and essential products and services related offices, their employees and vehicles can move showing their institutional identity cards;
- Trucks / lorry / covered vans / cargo vessels used for transportation of goods will be exempted from the ban;
- Ports (air, sea, naval and land) and related offices will be exempted from the ban;
- Industries and factories will be open and self-managed following health rules;
- Food shops and hotels-restaurants will be open for takeaway/online from 8am to 8 pm.
- Kitchen markets materials and daily necessities can be bought and sold in the open from 9am to 5pm in accordance with hygiene rules. Market authorities / local administration will confirm the matter.
- Except for absolute necessity (medicine and daily essential products, treatment, burial/funeral etc), no one can go outside.
- Movements will be allowed for Covid-19 vaccine candidates upon presenting vaccine card
- International flights will continue and passengers will be able to travel via car by showing their international travel tickets.
- The Ministry of Religious Affairs will issue instructions regarding prayers in the mosque following hygiene rules.
- Under the "Army in Aid to Civil Power Act", the Armed Forces Division will deploy the required number of troops to ensure effective patrolling at the field level. The district magistrate will confirm the matter in consultation with the local army commander.
- The district magistrate will hold a coordination meeting with the concerned officers at the district level to determine the jurisdiction, method, and time of patrolling of the army, BGB, police, RAB and Ansar.
- The Ministry of Public Administration will ensure the appointment of the required number of Executive Magistrates at the field level;
- The Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will allow the district administration and the police force to take legal action on his behalf.