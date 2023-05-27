CAAB lifts Covid-19 restrictions on international air travel

CAAB lifts Covid-19 restrictions on international air travel

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has lifted Covid-19 restrictions for international air travel, effective immediately.

Passengers arriving from outside of Bangladesh no longer need to fill up an online Health Declaration Form (HDF), provide an RT-PCR test report or a Cavid-19 Vaccination Card/Certificate, according to a CAAB circular.

Passengers travelling from Bangladesh to other countries should take necessary actions as per the conditions set by the destination countries, it said.

Also, restrictions related to wearing masks, keeping social distance and other preventive measures related to Covid-19 spread are hereby made relaxed, said the circular.

However, travellers working in high risk places/zones (i.e. hospital, clinic etc.) and the travellers highly susceptible with low immunity have to wear masks as precaution.

Hajj passengers must abide by the conditions set by Saudi Arabia and keep themselves away from camels to prevent spread of MARS virus, it also said.

