Govt-private offices to remain closed during strict lockdown from Thursday 

All government and private offices, except emergency services, will remain closed during the nationwide strict lockdown from 1 July to curb the worsening coronavirus situation.

Cabinet division issued a circular on details restrictions today.

Under the "Army in Aid to Civil Power Act", the Armed Forces Division will deploy the required number of troops to ensure effective patrolling at the field level. The district magistrate will confirm the matter in consultation with the local army commander.

The district magistrate will hold a coordination meeting with the concerned officers at the district level to determine the jurisdiction, method, and time of patrolling of the army, BGB, police, RAB and Ansar.

The Ministry of Public Administration will ensure the appointment of the required number of Executive Magistrates at the field level.

Bangladesh will go into a seven-day strict lockdown from 1 July to curb the transmission of dreaded Covid-19.

However, lockdown remains in effect on a "limited scale" from 28-30 June.

Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a 14-day strict shutdown be imposed across the country considering the worsening Covid-19 situation.