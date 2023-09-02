JS session: DMP bans gatherings, carrying of arms around parliament

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on carrying all kinds of weapons, explosives, and other harmful substances and holding rallies around the Jatiya Sangsad and adjacent areas from Saturday midnight ahead of the 24th session of the 11th Parliament.

The 24th session of the 11th Parliament will begin on Sunday.

DMP imposed the restrictions to ensure undisrupted movement during the parliament session, according to a notification signed by DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Saturday.

The roads and areas under restrictions are: From Mohakhali crossing on Mymensingh Road to Banglamotor crossing via Old Airport, from Western corner of Banglamotor Link Road to Hotel Sonargaon Road to SAARC Fountain, from the eastern end of Panthapath to Farmgate via Green Road link road, from Shyamoli crossing to junction of Dhanmondi-16 (old-27) road, from Rokeya Sarani link road to old 9th division crossing to Bijoy Sarani Parjatan crossing, from the east end of Indira road to west end of Manik Mia Avenue, the restricted area of the Jatiya Sangsad and all the roads and lanes in the area.

The restrictions will be in force until the parliament session ends.