Govt struggling to find people for vaccination: Health minister 

The government is facing difficulties in finding people to vaccinate against Covid-19, says Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

He said that authorities, so far, have inoculated some 10 crore eligible citizens which accounts for 70% of the whole population.

"Besides, more than 6.5 crore people have received their second dose. We have 10 crore jabs in stock. I doubt we will be able to finish that," the minister said while addressing the press at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Monday.

Meanwhile, boosters have been administered to around 26 lakh people, said Zahid Maleque adding that all the people of the country will be fully vaccinated with boosters by December this year to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The minister also urged all to get their coronavirus vaccine shots as soon as possible.

Terming Bangladesh's vaccination drive "successful," he said that at present the country's health authorities are struggling to find people to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

"There are some 2,500 patients hospitalised across the country while 1,500 are receiving treatment in Dhaka.

"The number of deaths caused by the virus has reduced due to vaccination," he added.