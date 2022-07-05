Daily Covid positivity rate continues to rise

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 09:32 pm

Related News

Daily Covid positivity rate continues to rise

On Tuesday, seven deaths and 1,998 new cases were identified, testing 11,932 samples

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 09:32 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the country continued its upward trend, reaching 16.74% on Tuesday, the highest in the last four and a half months.

On 10 February, the positivity rate was reported to be 16.95%.

The country reported 232 new cases, testing 5,986 samples in the 24 hours till 8am Wednesday, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Tuesday, seven deaths and 1,998 new cases were identified, testing 11,932 samples.

Just one day ago, the country reported 12 deaths and 2,285 new cases, testing 13,842 samples, and the positivity rate was 16.51%. 

On Tuesday, the number of deaths and cases decreased but the positivity rate increased.

Professor Nazrul Islam, noted virologist and member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, told The Business Standard (TBS), "Covid-19 infection increases rapidly with this omicron sub-variant. Infections will increase outside Dhaka too in a few days as many people are going out of Dhaka during the Eid holidays without practicing proper hygiene rules in all likelihood.''

However, infections are expected to decrease from the first week of August. Everyone should wear a mask and stay away from crowds to be protected from Covid-19. Those who have not yet received a second dose and a Covid vaccine booster dose, should take the vaccine as soon as possible,' the virologist added.

So far, 29,181 people have died and 19,82,972 have tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

9h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

12h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

1h | Videos
Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

1h | Videos
50 companies plan to invest big in South

50 companies plan to invest big in South

2h | Videos
Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh