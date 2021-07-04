Covid claims lives of 15 more people in Khulna

Fifteen more people have died of Covid-19 at three different hospitals in Khulna district in 24 hours till Sunday morning, health officials said.

Fourteen of them died of Covid-19 while the rest one died after showing Covid symptoms, said nodal officer at Khulna Corona Dedicated Hospital Dr Suhas Ranjan Haldar.

Of the total deceased, seven people died at the dedicated Covid facility of Khulna Medical College and Hospital, two succumbed to the virus at the corona unit of Khulna General Hospital and six at the private Gazi Medical College Hospital, he said.

According to him, 197 people are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Of them, 102 people are getting treatment in the red zone of the hospital, 55 in the yellow zone, 20 in ICU (intensive care unit), and 20 in HDU (high deficiency unit).

Some 35 people were admitted to the hospital during the 24-hour period, while 36 were discharged from the hospital, he said.

Gazi Mizanur Rahman, owner of Gazi Medical College Hospital, said six people died of Covid-19 during the period. Besides, some 115 people are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

Moreover, two people died of Covid-19 at the corona unit of Khulna General Hospital while 65 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Dr Kazi Abu Rashed, spokesman of the hospital.

Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths over the past few weeks, Khulna division is now clamouring for oxygen -- a component key in saving the lives of critical patients.

While few hospitals in Khulna division have already run out of the life-saving gas, many other medical facilities are operating on the edge due to an acute shortage of oxygen.

During the past week, seven Covid-19 patients have died at Satkhira Medical College Hospital in Satkhira district due to the unavailability of oxygen. A probe was ordered into the deaths on 30 June.