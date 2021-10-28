Be careful during winter about Coronavirus: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged all to maintain health protocols like wearing masks to prevent the possible surge of Coronavirus in the approaching winter season.

"I urge all to remain careful so that Coronavirus cannot resurge in any way. You'll have to wear facemasks always," she said, adding that the virus has again hit many other countries including the USA, England and Europe in the world with the advent of winter.

The Prime Minister said this while receiving 2645,000 blankets for the destitute from the Bangladesh Association of Bank (BAB) for her relief godown ahead of winter.

She joined the blanket handover ceremony, held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Noting that the season changes in October-November here, which is a very critical time for the outbreak of influenza and cough, she urged people to take precautions to prevent influenza and cough in this transitional period between the cold and hot seasons.

Hasina also asked people to keep vitamin C-enriched fruits in their food menu to enhance their immunity against the coronavirus alongside maintaining the health protocols.

She said the government has successfully been able to keep the coronavirus under control.

The PM reassured that all those who are eligible for vaccination according to WHO would be brought under vaccination by the middle of the next year.

She thanked the representatives of the private banks for donating the blankets and cash for the poor. "You people are always coming forward to help the poor."

On behalf of the Prime Minister, her Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received the blankets and a cheque of Tk 10 lakh for the PM's Relief and Welfare Fund from 37 private banks.

BAB Chairman Nazrul Islam Majumder spoke at the function while top representatives from the banks were present.