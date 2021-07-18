Bangladesh to get Covid jabs if adequate in India: Vikram Doraiswami

Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Sunday said that Bangladesh will get Covid-19 vaccines if the supply of vaccine increases in India.

He told reporters on his way to India through the Akhaura International Immigration Checkpost in Brahmanbaria.

"I am going to India to know the status of the vaccines. There will be an attempt to provide vaccines to Bangladesh quickly. This will only be possible if the supply of vaccines increases," the Indian High Commissioner said when asked about the vaccine agreement.

Vikram Doraiswami further said, "Construction of the Akhaura-Agartala railway is being delayed due to coronavirus. It will be completed by December. Road connectivity between Bangladesh and India has also improved. As a result, exports to both Bangladesh and India have increased".

Akhaura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Romana Akhter and Akhaura Police officer-in-charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman welcomed the High Commissioner at the check post.