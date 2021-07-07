7th day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads

The number of transports and people has increased on roads in the capital on the 7th day of lockdown.

Traffic jams were seen in some main intersections of the city like Science Lab, Bata Signal, Katabon, Shahbag and Bangla Motor areas.

Law enforcement members were seen busy controlling traffic as a huge number of private cars, motorcycles and rickshaws are seen plying on the roads.

Many people were found walking to their destinations.

"I went out to buy food for my pet rabbit. I didn't get out in the past days but saw many people roaming today on the roads," said Anwar Hossain, resident of New Elephant Road.

College student Sifat said, "Police don't check bicycles, so I am going to meet my friends at the Dhanmondi Lake riding on my cycle."

Mobile tea seller Latifur Rahman said, "Since there are so many people on the road, the police can't keep an eye on us."

Photo :TBS

Many people were seen without masks or hanging them on their chins. If they get caught by the police, they are showing different excuses

Traffic Police Sergeant (Ramna Zone) Jahangir Alam said, "People are avoiding mobile court and police in various ways though they have been warned of jail and fines."

"People are going outside without any emergency reason," he added.

Many people were also seen suffering from a lack of public transport.

Photo :TBS

Alamgir Hossain, who came to see a patient at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Aminbazar, had to change rickshaw several times to get there.

"All kinds of vehicles are on the road except public buses. Is this lockdown only to increase the sufferings of low-income people?" asked Alamgir.

Another passenger on the rickshaw, Abdul Qader said, "Lockdown is for the poor. The government is making the poor suffer by halting the public buses but the rich are driving their cars on the empty streets comfortably."