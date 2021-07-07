7th day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 01:03 pm

Related News

7th day of lockdown: More people, vehicles on roads

Many people were seen without masks or hanging them on their chins

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 01:03 pm
Photo :TBS
Photo :TBS

The number of transports and people has increased on roads in the capital on the 7th day of lockdown.

Traffic jams were seen in some main intersections of the city like Science Lab, Bata Signal, Katabon, Shahbag and Bangla Motor areas.

Law enforcement members were seen busy controlling traffic as a huge number of private cars, motorcycles and rickshaws are seen plying on the roads.

Many people were found walking to their destinations.

"I went out to buy food for my pet rabbit. I didn't get out in the past days but saw many people roaming today on the roads," said Anwar Hossain, resident of New Elephant Road.

College student Sifat said, "Police don't check bicycles, so I am going to meet my friends at the Dhanmondi Lake riding on my cycle."

Mobile tea seller Latifur Rahman said, "Since there are so many people on the road, the police can't keep an eye on us."

Photo :TBS
Photo :TBS

Many people were seen without masks or hanging them on their chins. If they get caught by the police, they are showing different excuses

Traffic Police Sergeant (Ramna Zone) Jahangir Alam said, "People are avoiding mobile court and police in various ways though they have been warned of jail and fines."

"People are going outside without any emergency reason," he added.

Many people were also seen suffering from a lack of public transport.

Photo :TBS
Photo :TBS

Alamgir Hossain, who came to see a patient at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital from Aminbazar, had to change rickshaw several times to get there.

"All kinds of vehicles are on the road except public buses. Is this lockdown only to increase the sufferings of low-income people?" asked Alamgir.

Another passenger on the rickshaw, Abdul Qader said, "Lockdown is for the poor. The government is making the poor suffer by halting the public buses but the rich are driving their cars on the empty streets comfortably."

Top News

lockdown / people / vehicle / roads

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

20h | Videos
TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

20h | Videos
TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

23h | Videos
TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh