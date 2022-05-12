51 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 04:03 pm

Related News

51 Covid cases reported in 24hrs

The positivity rate was recorded at .89%

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 04:03 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported 51 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am Thursday.

No death from the virus was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country has so far identified 19,52,939 cases of the coronavirus.

The positivity rate was recorded at .89% after testing 5,736 samples across the country.

So far, 29,127 people have died for the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020. 

Also, 291 Covid patients were cured during the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate at 97.22%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year

Top News

Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

3h | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

5h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

6h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has released trailer

18m | Videos
Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

Advantages of the world's leading corporate office

23m | Videos
Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

7h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert