3 more die of Covid-19 in 24hrs 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
24 November, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 06:52 pm

Related News

3 more die of Covid-19 in 24hrs 

TBS Report 
24 November, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 06:52 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Bangladesh reported three more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

Besides, 312 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.49% after 21,002 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported three deaths and 284 cases on Tuesday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,961 and the case tally increased to 15,74,948 in the country.

Among the deaths reported Wednesday, one each were from Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions respectively. 

Also, 338 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.73% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,896 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,065 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

COVID-19 in Bangladesh / COVID-19 / Coronavirus / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’