3 more die of Covid-19 in 24hrs 

Infograph: TBS

Bangladesh reported three more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

Besides, 312 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.49% after 21,002 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported three deaths and 284 cases on Tuesday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,961 and the case tally increased to 15,74,948 in the country.

Among the deaths reported Wednesday, one each were from Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions respectively.

Also, 338 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.73% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,896 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,065 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

