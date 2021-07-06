1,251 doctors posted to upazila hospitals to fight Covid

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Health Services Division of the Health Ministry issued several notices recently directing the physicians to join the corona units of different upazila hospitals in five divisions.

Representational image.
The government has instructed 1,251 physicians to join different upazila health complexes across the country as the number of coronavirus patients in rural areas has increased alarmingly.

Health Services Division of the Health Ministry issued several notices recently directing the physicians to join the corona units of different upazila hospitals in five divisions.

The transferred physicians have been asked to join their designated workplaces by Tuesday. Otherwise they will be considered temporarily released from their current positions from Wednesday, reports Prothom Alo.

The directives came at a time when the country is witnessing a sharp rise of Covid-19 patients in rural areas.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), more than 50% of the Covid-19 patients in hospitals are from remote areas.

The government imposed a 7-day strict lockdown from July 1 as Covid-19 took a dangerous turn in the country. Later, it was extended till 14 July as the deaths and infections rates are climbing to new records over the past few days.

