China's Wuhan to test 'all residents' as Covid returns

The city of 11 million is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents"

Authorities in Wuhan on Tuesday said they would test its entire population for Covid-19 after the central Chinese city where the coronavirus emerged reported its first local infections in more than a year.

The city of 11 million is "swiftly launching comprehensive nucleic acid testing of all residents", senior Wuhan official Li Tao said at a press conference Tuesday, a day after seven cases were found.

