Australia announces Pfizer coronavirus vaccine swap deal with Britain

03 September, 2021, 09:40 am
The doses will reach Australia over the next few weeks, which will help double the available Pfizer shots for September, PM Morrison told reporters in Canberra

Pfizer&#039;s vaccine, jointly developed with German partner BioNTech, must be stored and transported at minus 70 degrees Celsius Photo: Collected.
Pfizer's vaccine, jointly developed with German partner BioNTech, must be stored and transported at minus 70 degrees Celsius Photo: Collected.

Australia will get 4 million doses of the Pfizer Inc  coronavirus vaccine in a swap deal with Britain, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, days after announcing a smaller swap agreement with Singapore.

The doses will reach Australia over the next few weeks, which will help double the available Pfizer shots for September, Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

