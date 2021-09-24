31,382 new Covid 19 cases in India
With the newly added data, India's Covid 19 cases rise up to 33,594,803, reports Hindustan Times.
Kerela reported 19,682 fresh cases and 152 deaths. Maharashtra's tally went up has risen to 65,34,557 with 3,320 new cases.
The active cases in India comprise 0.89 percent of the total infections. This is the lowest number of cases logged since March 2020.