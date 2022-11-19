Qatar world cup set to defy controversy and hit revenue high

Bloomberg Special

David Hellier, Bloomberg
19 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 07:52 pm

Related News

Qatar world cup set to defy controversy and hit revenue high

David Hellier, Bloomberg
19 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 07:52 pm
Visitors inside an executive box during a tour of the Al Thumama football stadium in Doha. FIFA has pre-sold about 240,000 hospitality packages.Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg
Visitors inside an executive box during a tour of the Al Thumama football stadium in Doha. FIFA has pre-sold about 240,000 hospitality packages.Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg
  • FIFA predicted to top previous WC revenue high of $5.4 billion
  • Qatar has faced criticism over record on worker, LGBTQ rights

The upcoming football World Cup in Qatar is expected to shrug off controversies over the host nation's human rights conduct to deliver record revenue for organizers FIFA.

The one-month tournament, which begins on 20 November, is on course to top the roughly $5.4 billion in revenue that the 2018 World Cup in Russia generated for football's governing body, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

FIFA has pre-sold broadcasting rights, about 240,000 hospitality packages and nearly three million tickets for the event, the person said. Marketing sales for its 2019-2022 cycle, will exceed a budgeted figure of about $1.8 billion, the person said. The World Cup is sponsored by major brands including Adidas AG and Coca-Cola Co. 

The revenue lift comes despite concerns some fans and sponsors would boycott the event, largely because of Qatar's treatment of the migrant workers who helped build the stadiums and infrastructure needed to stage the world's biggest sporting spectacle. 

Qatar's government has denied allegations its laborers are ill-treated and said the event has been a catalyst for improving its labor laws. It's been building some workers new living quarters and promised to improve safety, among other initiatives. 

A representative for Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in an emailed statement that these efforts had been recognized by large trade unions, including Building and Wood Workers' International and the UN International Labour Organization.

Selling Soccer
Football's growing popularity has fueled rising World Cup revenue

Source: FIFA annual/financial reports *Excludes ticketing sales
Source: FIFA annual/financial reports *Excludes ticketing sales

To be sure, World Cup revenue has risen from tournament to tournament on the back of football's growing popularity around the globe -- even with a controversial host. Russia faced criticism ahead of the 2018 showpiece for failing to address racism and homophobia among some of its fans.

Qatar has also drawn ire from football bodies, supporter groups and politicians over its attitudes to homosexuality, which is officially illegal in the Gulf state. Khalid Salman, a former member of Qatar's national football team and an ambassador for the 2022 tournament, received quick condemnation this month when he described homosexuality as a "damage in the mind."

The representative for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said the World Cup would be safe for all visitors. "Everyone is welcome, regardless of race, background, religion, gender orientation or nationality," they said.

FIFA is projected to exceed a revenue target of $6.4 billion for its 2019-2022 cycle, most of which comes from the World Cup, the person familiar with the matter said. The body uses this money to organize tournaments for the men and women's games, as well as at youth level, and develop the sport across 211 member associations. 

"What needs to be remembered is that so many of these contracts will have been signed years ago, when the scale of the human rights issues may not have been as well documented," said Minal Modha, consumer research lead at Ampere Analysis. "The real indicator will be the impact this tournament has on revenues going forward."

A representative for FIFA declined to comment.

Qatar, meanwhile, wants to use the World Cup to showcase its rapid expansion from a small pearl-diving enclave to Gulf metropolis and expects it to add as much as $17 billion to its economy. That's lower than a previous estimate, as the worldwide cost-of-living crisis threatens to impact the amount that fans travelling to the World Cup will spend when they get there.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement. 

Sports / Top News / World+Biz

Qatar World Cup / controversy / revenue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

10h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

8h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

6h | Panorama
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

55m | Videos
A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

2h | Videos
Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

Locals flock to Cox's Bazar beach to collect fish

4h | Videos
Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

Reasons that made Qatar world cup Unique

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday