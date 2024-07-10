N’ganj militant hideout chief arrested

Crime

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 11:58 pm

Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police has arrested the chief of Narayanganj's Barpa militant hideout, who fled before the officials carried out a raid there on 2 July.

Javed Hussain, 27, was arrested from Gazipur's Tongi station road area on Tuesday (9 July) night, said ATU chief Additional Inspector General of Police SM Ruhul Amin.  

During a press briefing at ATU Headquarters on Wednesday (10 July), Ruhul Amin said arrestee Jabed Hossain received training at an Ansar Al Islam training center in Netrokona with the help of absconding accomplices. 

"There, he became experienced in making bombs. He then started making bombs in a rented house in Rupganj. Using home-made bombs, Javed was preparing to degrade the country's law and order situation, and spread fear among the people," he added.

The officer said a female militant was arrested from Cox's Bazar on 30 June. On the basis of her information, an ATU team first surrounded the house in Narayanganj on 2 July after identifying it in the northern Rupgang and later started a search operation.

During the drive, the ATU team recovered three bombs from the militant hideout.

Police later filed a case against Javed and his accomplices with Rupganj Police Station.

