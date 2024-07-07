District administration may rent out Benazir's bungalow in Narayanganj

Narayanganj administration is thinking about renting out Benazir's luxurious bungalow in Rupganj which was confiscated yesterday. However, the administration is yet to finalise the decision on this issue.

Several seized properties of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed spread across the country have already been opened to the public by the local administrations. The income generated from these properties is deposited in the state treasury.

Speaking to The Business Standard on this issue, Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Mahmudul Haque said, "There is a doubt whether anyone will come to inner areas like Rupganj. But there is an opportunity to collect rent from here.

"A decision will be taken on this matter after considering the inventory report and other aspects."

The administration yesterday seized the bungalow house built on 24 khata land at police housing in Rupganj. About 8 years ago, Benazir Ahmed reportedly bought the place for Tk1.83 crore and built the bungalow in 2022. The estimated value of the house is said to be around Tk10 crore.

After opening the main gate of the bungalow yesterday afternoon, officials of the district administration and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) found some pets and plants scattered around.

Inside of the bungalow. Photo: Sabit Al Hasan

After the raid, Shafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) of the district administration, said, "The doors of the house could not be opened because of the password lock system. Our team will come to this house again next Monday."

Regarding pets at home, Deputy Commissioner Mahmudul Haque said, "For the macaw bird, a decision will be taken after contacting the forest department and zoo authorities.

"And the two dogs inside are of native breeds. They may be kept in the courtyard of the bungalow. There is no plan to move the dogs elsewhere."

Pet dogs at the bungalow. Photo: Sabit Al Hasan

ACC Narayanganj District Office Deputy Director Mainul Hasan Rawshani said whether this bungalow will be used like Savanna Eco Resort or not, will be decided by the district administration.

As part of the ongoing legal action against the former IGP Benazir, his assets were seized for the third time yesterday after a court order in June. This bungalow was on the list of assets up for confiscation.

The court ordered the seizure of 648 bighas of land in Gopalganj and Madaripur, 19 company shares, and four flats in Gulshan in the first two phases in the name of Benazir and his family.

Additionally, the court ordered the freezing of Tk30 lakh in savings certificates, 33 financial accounts, and three BO accounts.

Of them, 33 financial accounts were frozen and properties of 83 deeds were attached. Among the 33 accounts, 23 bank accounts, four credit cards and six BO accounts in the name of Benazir and his wife, Zeeshan Mirza, and children in various public and private banks were ordered to be blocked.