Police cordons off suspected Narayanganj militant den

Bangladesh

BSS
02 July, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 02:55 pm

Representational photo of Bangladesh police.
A special team of Anti-Terrorism Unit of police today laid a siege to a four-storied building suspecting a 'militant hideout' in Boropa area under Rupganj Thana of Narayanganj on the outskirts of the capital city.

ATU Police Super Mahfuz-ul Alam Rasel confirmed BSS saying that, "On Monday, a female militant was arrested from Cox's Bazar. On the basis of her information, the ATU team first surrounded the house in the morning after identifying it in the northern Rupgang and later started a search operation".

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of the district Chailau Marma said, "The members of the ATU encircled the building on the suspicion of a terrorist hideout. The members of the district police also reached there after receiving the information".

Detailed information will be provided after concluding the security drive, he said.

Earlier on 9 June, ATU raided a militant hideout in a two-storied house of Kailati Union of Netrakona Sadar Upazila.

