Benazir's Narayanganj bungalow seized

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 04:29 pm

Related News

Benazir's Narayanganj bungalow seized

At 4pm, a team consisting of district administration and district Anti-Corruption Commission officials began raiding the bungalow located at Anand Housing in Rupganj

TBS Report
06 July, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 04:29 pm
The bunglow owned by former IGP Benazir Ahmed located in Narayanganj&#039;s Rupganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
The bunglow owned by former IGP Benazir Ahmed located in Narayanganj's Rupganj. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed's luxurious bungalow in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila is set to be confiscated today (6 July).

Following a court order to seize the property as part of the ongoing legal action against the former IGP, district administration and Narayanganj ACC officials have left the city for Rupganj to execute the order.

ACC Narayanganj Office Deputy Director Moinul Hasan Rawshani confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS) this afternoon around 3:30pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Media workers gathers at the main gate of the house in Narayanganj&#039;s Rupganj upon receiving information about the confiscation. Photo: Sabit Al Hasan
Media workers gathers at the main gate of the house in Narayanganj's Rupganj upon receiving information about the confiscation. Photo: Sabit Al Hasan

Later, at 4pm, a team consisting of district administration and district Anti-Corruption Commission officials began raiding the bungalow located at Anand Housing in Rupganj.

A notice of confiscation has been hung at the main gate.

Photo: Sabit Al Hasan
Photo: Sabit Al Hasan

Meanwhile, media workers have gathered at the main gate of the house upon receiving information about the confiscation.

As tension mounts in the area, local residents and employees of Anand Housing gathered around.

The bunglow owned by former IGP Benazir Ahmed located in Narayanganj&#039;s Rupganj. Photo: Sabit Al Hasan
The bunglow owned by former IGP Benazir Ahmed located in Narayanganj's Rupganj. Photo: Sabit Al Hasan

On 4 July, the Bandarban local administration assumed control of 25 acres of land in the district, valued at Tk30 crore, belonging to the former IGP. 

According to local sources, Benazir accumulated 25 acres of land in the Sualak union and 100 acres in the district's Lama upazila.

The land belonging to Benazir and his daughter includes a farmhouse, cattle farm, and fish farm.

A Dhaka court on 12 June ordered the confiscation of additional properties in the names of Benazir Ahmed and his family members. 

These assets include 24 kathas of land in Narayanganj's Rupganj, three kathas in Uttara, 25 acres in Bandarban, two flats in Badda, six flats in Adabar in his wife's name, and a six-story building in Gulshan.

The court also ordered the freezing of shares in private entities Citizen Television and Tigerafit Apparels Ltd. 

Officials arrive at the scene to raid the property at 4pm on 6 July. Photo: Sabit Al Hasan
Officials arrive at the scene to raid the property at 4pm on 6 July. Photo: Sabit Al Hasan

On 26 May, the court mandated the attachment of properties, including four flats in Dhaka purchased under 119 deeds, four companies, and partial ownership in 15 other companies. 

Additionally, four BO accounts were frozen.

On 23 May, the same court froze 33 bank accounts and attached properties listed under 83 deeds belonging to Benazir and his family.

The investigations into Benazir Ahmed's wealth began following a report published on 31 March by a daily titled, "Aladin's lamp at the house of Benazir." 

Similar reports by other media outlets on 1 and 2 April fuelled widespread discussions about the significant wealth amassed by Benazir Ahmed during his police career.

Top News

Benazir Ahmed / Narayanganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

8h | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

1d | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

1d | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Why Germany were not awarded a penalty after handball incident

Why Germany were not awarded a penalty after handball incident

8m | Videos
Who is the UK's new chancellor?

Who is the UK's new chancellor?

Now | Videos
Iran's Late President Replaced by Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran's Late President Replaced by Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian

1h | Videos
UK election: 4 Women of Bangladeshi win

UK election: 4 Women of Bangladeshi win

3h | Videos