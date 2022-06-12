Writ seeking birth registration certificates for street children filed

A writ petition was filed today, pleading for High Court's direction to give birth registration certificates to the street children.



Barrister Tapos Kanti Baul filed the petition for an organization named Sports for Hope and Independent, making Women and Children Affairs Secretary and Office of the Registrar General, Birth and Death Registration authorities were made respondents in the writ.



A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat is likely to hear the petition.



"According to the newspaper reports, more than two lakh street children in the country have no birth registration certificates. They cannot get enrolled into any school for this certificate. So we filed the writ for providing them the birth registration certificate," Barrister Baul said.