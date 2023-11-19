Will facilitate BNP if it joins polls; can't influence it to do so: EC

The Election Commission (EC) will provide full support if the BNP seeks assistance for participating in the upcoming national elections, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said today.

"If the BNP expresses willingness to join elections and seeks assistance, we will certainly facilitate that. However, our role does not involve controlling any political party. We are committed to supporting all participants in the elections, but those choosing not to participate are beyond our influence," he said while talking to reporters at the Election Bhaban on Sunday (19 November).

The election commissioner stated that action would be taken upon receiving a specific and substantiated complaint against the police administration.

Regarding concerns about the election atmosphere raised by certain political parties, EC Alamgir mentioned, "It's typical for the ruling party to complain about the opposition, and vice versa. This has been a consistent pattern I have observed since 1970."

The Election Commission has revealed that 10 parties, including the ruling party, have united and confirmed their participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

However, the BNP and some other parties have not yet confirmed their participation and continued their movement demanding elections under a caretaker government.

On the other hand, various parties keen on joining the elections have initiated the process of selling nomination forms to finalise their candidates.

The 12th national election will be held on 7 January.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced the election schedule in an address to the nation on 15 November.

As per the announced schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers is 30 November.

Nomination papers will be scritinised from 1-4 December. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 17 December. Allotment of symbols will be done on 18 December.

The election campaign will continue from 18 December to 5 January.