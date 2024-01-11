Which minister holds which ministry
The three ministries where appointments of ministers were yet to be made are commerce, information and telecommunication ministries.
The full list of ministers have been released following the formation of the cabinet by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The three ministries where appointments of ministers were yet to be made are commerce, information and telecommunication ministries.
The full list of ministers is given below:
|Name
|Ministry
|
AKM Mozammel Huq
|
Ministry of Liberation War Affairs
|
Obaidul Quader
|Minister of Road Transport and Bridges of Bangladesh
|
Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali
|Ministry of Finance
|
Anisul Huq
|Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs
|
Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun
|Ministry of Industries
|
Asaduzzaman Khan
|Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Md Tajul Islam
|Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development & Co-operatives
|
Muhammad Faruk Khan
|Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism
|
Mohammad Hasan Mahmud
|Ministry of Foreign Affairs
|
Dipu Moni
|Ministry of Social Welfare
|
Major General Abdus Salam
|Ministry of Planning
|
Md Faridul Haque Khan
|Ministry of Religious Affairs
|
RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury
|Ministry of Housing and Public Works
|
Narayan Chandra Chanda
|Ministry of Land
|
Jahangir Kabir Nanak
|Ministry of Textiles and Jute
|
Md Abdur Rahman
|Ministry of Fisheries And Livestock
|
Md Abdus Shahid
|Ministry Of Agriculture
|
Yeafesh Osman
|Ministry of Science and Technology
|
Smanta Lal Sen
|Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|
Md Zillul Hakim
|Ministry of Railways
|
Md Farhad Hossain
|Ministry of Public Administration
|
Nazmul Hossain Papon
|Ministry of Youth and Sports
|
Mohibul Hosain Chowdhury
|Ministry of Education