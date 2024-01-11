Which minister holds which ministry

Bangladesh

The three ministries where appointments of ministers were yet to be made are commerce, information and telecommunication ministries.

An aerial view of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
An aerial view of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The full list of ministers have been released following the formation of the cabinet by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The three ministries where appointments of ministers were yet to be made are commerce, information and telecommunication ministries.

The full list of ministers is given below:

Name  Ministry

AKM Mozammel Huq

Ministry of Liberation War Affairs

 

Obaidul Quader

 Minister of Road Transport and Bridges of Bangladesh

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali

 Ministry of Finance

Anisul Huq

 Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs

Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun

 Ministry of Industries

Asaduzzaman Khan

 Ministry of Home Affairs

Md Tajul Islam

 Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development & Co-operatives

Muhammad Faruk Khan

 Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism

Mohammad Hasan Mahmud

 Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dipu Moni

 Ministry of Social Welfare

Major General Abdus Salam

 Ministry of Planning

Md Faridul Haque Khan

 Ministry of Religious Affairs

RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury

 Ministry of Housing and Public Works

Narayan Chandra Chanda

 Ministry of Land

Jahangir Kabir Nanak

 Ministry of Textiles and Jute

Md Abdur Rahman

 Ministry of Fisheries And Livestock

Md Abdus Shahid

 Ministry Of Agriculture

Yeafesh Osman

 Ministry of Science and Technology

Smanta Lal Sen

 Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Md Zillul Hakim

 Ministry of Railways
 

Md Farhad Hossain

 Ministry of Public Administration

Nazmul Hossain Papon

 Ministry of Youth and Sports

Mohibul Hosain Chowdhury

 Ministry of Education

 

