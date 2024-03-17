Election held peacefully despite BNP’s attempts to disrupt: Hasan Mahmud in response to NDI-IRI report

“Not only did the BNP and its allies boycott the election, but they also called for obstructing it," Hasan said

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File photo: UNB
The national election was held smoothly and peacefully even with the sabotage attempts by the BNP, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud following the publication of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI)'s report on Bangladesh's 7 January election.

"The NDI and IRI, in their report, acknowledged that there were fewer incidents of violence this time compared to previous elections. The standard of this election was also much higher than any election that has taken place in Bangladesh or our subcontinent before," he told reporters at an event organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the capital's Bailey Road today (17 March).

Hasan said, "The NDI and IRI have presented their statements. We are looking into it. A free and fair election was conducted in the country, where the BNP and its allies did not participate.

"Not only did the BNP and its allies boycott the election, but they also called for obstructing it. Therefore, if their report addresses this issue, those who make statements about it at different times domestically and internationally must also address this issue."

Asked if the government rejects the report, the foreign minister said, "It's not about rejecting or accepting it. They have given a report, we are looking into it."

Regarding the rescue of the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah and the sailors onboard, Hasan said, "The government is carrying out its highest level of efforts.

The joint National Democratic Institute (NDI) and International Republican Institute (IRI) Technical Assessment Mission — deployed to Bangladesh to monitor potential violence before, during, and after the country's 7 January 7 parliamentary election — has released its final report.

"This report provides a valuable roadmap for more peaceful elections in Bangladesh's future," said Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI's Regional Director for the Asia-Pacific.

"Leaders across the socio-political spectrum – including political parties, the government, and civil society – have a responsibility to reform the rules, practices, and norms of electoral politics toward nonviolence," he said.

The document provides a thematic analysis of different types of election-related violence and includes recommendations to the Bangladesh Election Commission, the executive and legislative branches of the government, political parties, civil society, and other stakeholders based on IRI's and NDI's comparative experience, to mitigate the risks of violence in future elections, in the furtherance of international cooperation and with respect for the sovereignty of Bangladesh.

