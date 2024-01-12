All western nations including US, UK, EU congratulate new govt; efforts will be there to boost ties with all: Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh

UNB
12 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 03:39 pm

Related News

All western nations including US, UK, EU congratulate new govt; efforts will be there to boost ties with all: Hasan Mahmud

The foreign minister said BNP themselves installed this lock and no one went there for 75 days

UNB
12 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 03:39 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaking to media after laying wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 on 12 January.
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaking to media after laying wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 on 12 January.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Friday said all the ambassadors and high commissioners in Dhaka, including those from the US, UK and the European Union (EU) congratulated the newly elected government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her taking office for the fourth consecutive term.

He made the remarks after laying wreaths on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 along with the newly formed cabinet members.

"Look, yesterday [Thursday] at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government's cabinet at Bangabhaban, the ambassadors and high Commissioners of almost all countries, including the US, UK and EU envoys, were present. They all went to congratulate the current government," said the newly appointed foreign minister.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Responding to a question, he said there is always a kind of satisfaction in facing challenges which do not exist in other areas.

"Ministry of Information was a challenge. I met that challenge with your help. It's definitely a challenge in the global context and the fact that there are wars going on in different parts of the world now," said the foreign minister.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, they have taken the country forward by facing all the challenges.

"Prime Minister entrusted me with the responsibility of foreign ministry. Inshallah, despite facing this challenge, we will move the country forward and brighten the country's image, improve relations with the East and the West," he said.

"The main motto of our foreign policy is not enmity with anyone, but good relations with everyone and with that principle we will develop closer relations with everyone," he said.

In the political context, the foreign minister said, "I saw in the newspapers today, BNP broke the lock and entered their office. But they put the lock by themselves. They are putting on and they are breaking, It's like a drama being shown."

The foreign minister said the BNP themselves installed this lock, and no one went there for 75 days.

"The key has been lost on purpose or the key is there, still this is an attempt to mislead people by making a drama of breaking the lock," he said.

After the 7 January election, India, China, Russia and many others congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

The US, UK, EU and Canada, however, refrained from congratulating Hasina on her election win as they questioned the fairness of the polls.

"The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair, and we regret that not all parties participated," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement issued on 8 January.

The same day, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement, "Democratic elections depend on credible, open, and fair competition. Respect for human rights, rule of law and due process are essential elements of the democratic process. These standards were not consistently met during the election period."

On 9 January, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said in a statement, "The EU regrets that not all major parties participated in this election."

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Western countries / PM Hasina's Cabinet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

7h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

18h | Photo Stories
Embellished Jamdani is a fusion of heritage and contemporaneity. Photo: Audriana Exclusive

Embellished Jamdani: A new way to elevate traditional designs

6h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

19h | Videos
95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

20h | Videos
Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

Super Cup in Saudi: How much Spanish Football Federation earn

17h | Videos
LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

2h | Videos