We must be ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Commerce Minister

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, says "We have to be ready for the fourth industrial revolution. There is no alternative to the use of technology in all fields."

The Commerce Minister said this at the "Fourth Industrial Revolution: A tool for trade expansion" workshop inauguration function on Thursday.

The function was jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Computer Society at the Commerce Ministry, Bangladesh Secretariat.

"The new generation needs to be able to keep pace with the times in expanding trade and commerce," he said, delivering a speech as chief guest.

The Minister emphasised that readymade garments are the main export industry for the country. He said technology has reduced production costs and administrative costs enabling higher production. He said man-made fiber is now used in about 70 percent of the world's ready-made garments sector and as such, Bangladesh has to face a big challenge in global market competition.

Bangladesh currently uses only 25% man-made fiber and in all trade and business, the use of technology has increased where we cannot lag behind. Bangladesh must keep pace with the changing world.

He also stressed that we should move forward, embracing the use of technology.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh was the special guest and Shahid-ul-Munir, Bangladesh Computer Association President, chaired the programme.

Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the WTO Cell, delivered the welcome speech, while Engineer Munir Hasan, general secretary of Bangladesh Open Source Network, presented the keynote speech on the subject.

Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services leader Mohammad Mahdi-uz-Zaman, Dhaka University professor of Robotics and Mechatronics, Lafifa Jamal, and Managing Director of The Computers Ltd, Atiq-e-Rabbani, were also present at the event.