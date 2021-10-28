We must be ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Commerce Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 09:22 pm

Related News

We must be ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Commerce Minister

‘Skilled ICT manpower can make Bangladesh a developed country by 2041.’

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 09:22 pm
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Illustration: TBS
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Illustration: TBS

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, says "We have to be ready for the fourth industrial revolution. There is no alternative to the use of technology in all fields."

The Commerce Minister said this at the "Fourth Industrial Revolution: A tool for trade expansion" workshop inauguration function on Thursday.

The function was jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Bangladesh Computer Society at the Commerce Ministry, Bangladesh Secretariat.

"The new generation needs to be able to keep pace with the times in expanding trade and commerce," he said, delivering a speech as chief guest.

The Minister emphasised that readymade garments are the main export industry for the country. He said technology has reduced production costs and administrative costs enabling higher production. He said man-made fiber is now used in about 70 percent of the world's ready-made garments sector and as such, Bangladesh has to face a big challenge in global market competition.

Bangladesh currently uses only 25% man-made fiber and in all trade and business, the use of technology has increased where we cannot lag behind. Bangladesh must keep pace with the changing world.

He also stressed that we should move forward, embracing the use of technology.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh was the special guest and Shahid-ul-Munir, Bangladesh Computer Association President, chaired the programme.

Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the WTO Cell, delivered the welcome speech, while Engineer Munir Hasan, general secretary of Bangladesh Open Source Network, presented the keynote speech on the subject.

Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services leader Mohammad Mahdi-uz-Zaman, Dhaka University professor of Robotics and Mechatronics, Lafifa Jamal, and Managing Director of The Computers Ltd, Atiq-e-Rabbani, were also present at the event.

Top News

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / trade and commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1h | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

1h | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

1h | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era