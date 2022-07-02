Water levels rise in 58 rivers, fall in 47

Water levels at 58 river stations monitored by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) have marked rise while 47 stations recorded fall.

Among the 109 monitored river stations, four have been registered steady while water levels at five stations are flowing above the danger level, a bulletin issued by the FFWC said Saturday.



The Surma at Kanaighat, the Kushiyara at Amalshid and Sheola, the Old Surma at Derai, and the Someswari at Kalmakanda are flowing above the danger level by 49cm, 67 cm, 23cm, 13cm and 30cm respectively.



Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts during the last 24 hours ending at 9am today, the bulletin added.

A total of 148 mm (millimeter) rainfalls were recorded at Teknaf, 90 mm at Bogra and 85 mm at Faridpur.

Significant rainfalls (mm) were also recorded during last 24 hours in Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura regions of North-East India, the bulletin added.

A total of 52 mm rainfalls were registered at Cherrapunji (Meghalaya), 37mm at Jalpaiguri (West Bangal) and 37 mm at Darjeeling (West Bengal).

