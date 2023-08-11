Bandarban's road links with rest of country restored after 5 days

The road connectivity between Bandarban and the rest of the country has been reestablished after five days of interruption caused by floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.

Khan Mohammad Irfan, the Officer-in-Charge of Dohazari Highway police station, shared this update with The Business Standard on Friday (11 August).

He mentioned that the traffic movement between Chattogram and Bandarban has returned to normalcy today as the water that had accumulated on the road has receded.

The road had been impassable since Sunday due to floods and landslides.

Apart from Chattogram, road links with Rangamati and Cox's Bazar routes have also been restored to normal, according to Jhuntu Dash, the General Secretary of the Bandarban District Bus Owners Association.

However, the road connection between Ruma and Thanchi upazilas with the district Sadar remains closed due to damage caused by landslides.

Due to the heavy rain since Sunday, areas along the Sangu riverside and lower regions of Bandarban Sadar, Ruma, Thanchi, Rowangchari, Lama, and Alikadam upazilas were submerged in water.

Bandarban's road connectivity with the entire country was severed during this period. Additionally, electricity and internet connections were also disrupted.

As per the district administration's report, at least 10 people lost their lives in Bandarban due to the floods and landslides, with around 3,578 houses being damaged in the landslides.