Fourteen dead in floods in northeastern China

China

Reuters
07 August, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 04:24 pm

Related News

Fourteen dead in floods in northeastern China

Reuters
07 August, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 04:24 pm
A man holding a child walks across a damaged bridge after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China August 7, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A man holding a child walks across a damaged bridge after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China August 7, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Fourteen people were reported to have died over the weekend in the Chinese city of Shulan due to flooding caused by Typhoon Doksuri.

Northeastern China, Beijing and Hebei province have seen heavy rainfall and floods since the typhoon made landfall in southern Fujian province two weeks ago.

The deaths in Shulan, in northeastern Jilin province, add to the more than 20 who died last week in Beijing and Hebei. Authorities have yet to provide an overall death toll for the entire country.

Three officials were among the dead in Shulan, including a vice mayor of the city of about 587,000 people, state media reported late on Sunday.

Water levels in the city have receded to safe levels and emergency response efforts have been mobilised to relocate residents and repair infrastructure. Power had been restored to 14,305 homes, state media reported.

Regional authorities said sections of the Songhua, the main river in northeastern China, and the Nenjiang tributary remained at dangerously high levels.

Over the past five days, rainfall in the south of Heilongjiang's capital Harbin and nearby city Mudanjiang, in northern Jilin province and in Yanbian in its east have recorded cumulative precipitation of almost or more than 100 mm (3.93 inches), the national forecaster said.

Power was also restored to many flood-hit areas of Beijing and in Hebei province. Efforts to resume power supply in the northeastern provinces Jilin, Heilongjiang and Liaoning were ongoing, state broadcaster CCTV said.

As authorities scramble to restore normal living conditions after the passing storms from Doksuri, the national forecaster warned the northeastern region to brace itself for more storms from Typhoon Khanun.

The typhoon, which has wreaked havoc in southern Japan and is expected to reach southern South Korea on Thursday, is forecast to bring winds and rainstorms to China's northeast by the weekend as it travels over the Korean peninsula.

As it moves northward from Japan, Khanun could build up its speed and intensity before hitting South Korea's coast, China's weather forecaster said.

World+Biz

China / floods

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

10h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

12h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

3h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

5h | TBS World
Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

Bangladeshi Fighter’s first ever MMA Title Defence

28m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic