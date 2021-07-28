Wasa water not entirely safe: Mayor Atiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam said the water from Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) that is consumed by the city people is not entirely safe.

"To ensure safe water for every household in Dhaka North, the city corporation is working vigilantly," he said at an online discussion organised by Evercare Hospital to mark World Hepatitis Day on Wednesday.

Speaking as the chief at the programme, the mayor said, to stay safe from the hepatitis virus, consumption of safe food and water is very important.

"I think the most alarming part about hepatitis infection is that nine out of 10 people living with viral hepatitis are unaware. That is why everyone should be tested and those who are negative must get vaccinated," he added.

According to an estimate by the World Health Organisation (WHO), at least one crore people are infected with hepatitis B and Hepatitis C in Bangladesh. As per another private estimate, every year, hepatitis kills at least 20,000 people in the country.

Hepatitis virus is a silent killer and approximately two people die each minute from hepatitis B, said the speakers present during the event.

Professor Farooq Ahmed, director at Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital, said to prevent deaths by Hepatitis, people should first be made aware.

"The virus is one of the main causes of Liver Cancer but, it is a preventable disease and for that, mass awareness is necessary," he added.

Professor Ahmed further said everyone can get vaccinated against the hepatitis virus, even children. He also urged the hepatitis-positive patients to follow their physicians' guidance.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, who was also present during the event as a special guest, said that with adequate awareness and vaccination, the disease is easily preventable.

From the Department of Gastroenterology of Evercare Hospital, Mohammad Lutful Latif Chowdhury, senior consultant, and SM Ali Haider, consultant; also spoke at the discussion.